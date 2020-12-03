Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.30 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,587,860 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

