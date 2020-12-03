Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average is $212.73. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.45.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

