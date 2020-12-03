Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.54 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

IRM opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.