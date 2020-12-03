Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.68 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.