Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.69 Million Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

