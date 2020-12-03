Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.01 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $418.17 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $435.26. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $10,888,700. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

