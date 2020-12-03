Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

