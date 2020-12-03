Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.