Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

HAS stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

