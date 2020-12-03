Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $282.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

