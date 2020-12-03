Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

ALB stock opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $138.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.