Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 12,200 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.