Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,400 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 131,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $141.21 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $146.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.