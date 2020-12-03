Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 300 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $45,704,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $21,897,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

