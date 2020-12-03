Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

