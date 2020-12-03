Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,300 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.