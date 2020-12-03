Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 7,600 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $14,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

Shares of IR opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.