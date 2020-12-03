Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.