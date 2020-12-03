Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

