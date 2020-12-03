Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.28 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

