Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nucor by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

