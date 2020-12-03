Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,900 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after acquiring an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 743,665 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

