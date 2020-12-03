Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

