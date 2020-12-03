Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $110.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

