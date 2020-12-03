Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,002 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

