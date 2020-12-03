Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

