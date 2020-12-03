Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

