Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

