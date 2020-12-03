Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

GNSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

GNSS opened at $6.69 on Monday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 229,224 shares of company stock worth $1,522,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

