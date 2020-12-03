Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

