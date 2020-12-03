Gmt Capital Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,917,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,276,148.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 737,075 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $154,785.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $176,870.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

