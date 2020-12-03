Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Celanese by 499,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 110,269 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

NYSE:CE opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.07%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

