Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zscaler by 201.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.