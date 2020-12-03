Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.