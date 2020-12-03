Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.