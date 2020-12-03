Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

