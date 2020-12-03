Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

