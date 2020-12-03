Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.65 Million Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.