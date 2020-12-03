Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.69 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 332.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 74,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 381.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.85 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

