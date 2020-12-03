Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

