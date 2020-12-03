Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

Alleghany stock opened at $593.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

