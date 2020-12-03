Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $4,114,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 17.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 567,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

