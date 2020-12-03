Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,115.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,263 shares of company stock valued at $115,461,769 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

