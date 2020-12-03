Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,700 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

