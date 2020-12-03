Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,249 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

