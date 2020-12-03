Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Perrigo stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

