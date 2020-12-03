Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 129.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

