Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,300 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

