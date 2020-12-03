Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 404,697 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,965,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Truist upped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.