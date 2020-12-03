Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

